Mullens completed 24 of 25 pass attempts for 252 yards and an interception during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Mullens completed an impressive 69 percent of his attempts and averaged a respectable 7.2 yards per attempt. He failed to throw a touchdown pass while throwing an interception and taking two sacks, but he orchestrated the drive that resulted in the game-winning field goal for his first taste of victory since Week 3. Mullens is expected to start again next Monday against the Bills but seems unlikely to produce impressive fantasy totals.