Mullens completed 30 of 48 passing attempts for 414 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Seahawks. He also gained one yard on two carries.

San Francisco was down 27-3 just 16 seconds into the third quarter so most of this was garbage-time effort on the part of Mullens. Nevertheless, the rookie would set career-highs for attempts, completions and yards in the contest while finding Dante Pettis for two touchdowns. Things get briefly better for the 23-year-old with a home matchup against Denver in Week 14, but he'll be tough to trust in the fantasy playoffs with a rematch against Seattle and then Chicago after that.