Mullens completed 23 of 33 passes for 282 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

The Rams dominated the game from start to finish as all three of Mullens' interceptions came in the first half, including a pick-six by Cory Littleton early in the second quarter. The 23-year-old rebounded well after that point playing from behind, but could do little to prevent Los Angeles from cruising to victory. The 23-year-old was able to unseat C.J. Beathard to start the final eight games of the season with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) on injured reserve, completing 176 of 274 passes for 2,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.