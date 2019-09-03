Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Mullens won the backup job behind Jimmy Garoppolo to open the regular season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers opted to keep three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster (C.J. Beathard is the other) but Mullens ended up officially winning the backup job. This announcement comes as no surprise, as the team's deployment of the backups -- combined with Mullens' superior performance last season -- signified that this was the plan all along. Garoppolo is ready to start Week 1 after tearing his ACL last year, but Mullens proved that he can put up some fantasy-worthy numbers should the starter suffer another injury.