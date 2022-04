The 49ers selected Zakelj in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 187th overall.

Zakelj (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) played tackle at Fordham and has the height, weight and athleticism to stick there in the NFL. What he lacks is reach, because his 32.5-inch arms make him a liability as a one-on-one blocker on the edge. It wouldn't be surprising if he played guard instead at the NFL level, and his athleticism (5.13-second 40, 110-inch broad jump) gives him a shot to make the transition swimmingly.