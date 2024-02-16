Burks finished with 46 tackles (29 solo), one sack and one interception in 15 games played with San Francisco in 2023.

Burks served as the 49ers' Sam linebacker in base formations for most of the regular season, setting a new career high in tackles while playing the most defensive snaps (308) of his career. The six-year pro was also asked to replace starter Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) after the latter suffered a torn Achilles early in Super Bowl LVIII. Burks' strong contributions as a role player could earn the linebacker a shot at starting alongside Fred Warner to begin the 2024 campaign while Greenlaw continues his lengthy recovery. That scenario would require the 49ers to re-sign Burks, whose two-year contract expires this offseason.