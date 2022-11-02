Burks recorded seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 31-14 victory against the Rams.

The 27-year-old played every defensive snap with starting weakside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) ruled out ahead of this contest. Burks has played over twice as many special-teams snaps as defensive snaps over the course of his five-year career, and his playing time will drop off significantly if Greenlaw is able to return against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 13 following the 49ers' bye week.