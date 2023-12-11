Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Burks will be "shut down for the next couple of weeks" with knee tendinitis, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Burks played just six snaps on defense and finished with one tackle before leaving Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks in the first quarter. Depending on his rehab and practice participation, he could make his return Christmas Day against the Ravens. With Dre Greenlaw (hip) also dealing with injuries, Dee Winters and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles could see more snaps at linebacker alongside Fred Warner.