Burks (shoulder) is active for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Lions, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Burks sustained a shoulder injury in Thursday's practice and was limited in Friday's session. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Sunday that Burks was unlikely to play in the NFC Championship Game, but it appears the linebacker will battle through his shoulder issue. He had two solo tackles in the Niners' divisional-round win over the Packers.