Taylor is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Taylor may have picked up the injury during the 49ers' second offensive drive of the first quarter. He may be held out for the rest of the game given that it's the preseason, and if that were to be the case, he would finish with four carries for minus-6 yards. Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Jeff Wilson should see a heavier workload out of the backfield if Taylor is done for the day.