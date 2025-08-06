Taylor should get an extended look this preseason after primary backup Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) suffered a multi-week injury in training camp.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Guerendo is expected to miss a couple of weeks after injuring his shoulder in practice this past weekend. This opens the door for Taylor and rookie Jordan James to see extended run for the 49ers in Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos, with the team likely limiting or sitting starter Christian McCaffrey for the exhibition. The 27-year-old Taylor produced a 39-183-1 rushing line as a reserve with San Francisco last season, a role he will be competing for once again in 2025.