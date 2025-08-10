Taylor rushed five times for seven yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for four yards in the 49ers' 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

Taylor handled the 49ers' first rushing play of the night and lost three yards on that carry, but he bounced back with gains of four yards apiece on a rush attempt and his one reception over two of the following three plays, before eventually adding a five-yard touchdown run to cap off the opening drive. Taylor is due to see a solid amount of work this preseason with Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan James (finger) both sidelined, and he's likely battling fellow journeyman Ameer Abdullah, who gained 20 yards on four carries but also lost a fumble Saturday, for a reserve role come the regular season.