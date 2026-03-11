49ers' Patrick Taylor: Staying in San Francisco
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (shoulder) is slated to re-sign with the 49ers, per his representation at Equity Sports.
Taylor missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason, for which he require surgery, but he's presumably now fully healthy and ready for the start of offseason activities. In what will be his age-28 season, Taylor projects to provide backfield depth behind Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo.
