Taylor ran the ball eight times for 24 yards while catching just one of five targets for one yard in Sunday's 29-17 loss to Miami.

Taylor was unable to replicate the "next man up" trend of success from being the 49ers' starting running back. The 26-year-old struggled to get much going on the ground, leading to quarterback Brock Purdy (26 rushing yards) to finish as the team's leading rusher. Taylor was filling in for rookie Isaac Guerendo (hamstring), whose status for Week 17 is still uncertain. The latter would be the preferred fantasy option against the Lions on Monday if healthy, but Taylor would retain deep-league value if asked to start again for San Francisco.