Taylor (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Taylor suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and will Saturday's game with four carries for minus-6 yards. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, leaving his status for the 49ers' preseason finale against the Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 23 up in the air. With Taylor and Corey Kiner (leg) both suffering injuries, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Jeff Wilson will handle backfield duties for the 49ers for the rest of Saturday's exhibition contest against Las Vegas.