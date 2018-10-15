Garcon (shoulder/knee) is listed as active Monday at Green Bay

Garcon initially injured his shoulder Week 5 against the Cardinals and has since picked up a knee issue, per injury reports in advance of Monday's game. The preceding kept him out of practice until Saturday, when he logged a limited session. Now that he's been deemed active, he'll look to touch up a Packers defense that has given up 7.3 YPT and six touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

