49ers' Pierre Garcon: Another abbreviated campaign
Garcon will undergo season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
For the second time in as many campaigns with the 49ers, Garcon is landing on IR, ensuring his least productive year (24-286-1) since he was a rookie in 2008. Overall, he accounted for 64 catches (on 113 targets) for 786 yards and one touchdown in 16 games while working with an array of quarterbacks in San Francisco. While Garcon is under contract through the 2021 season, the 32-year-old wide receiver could be a roster casualty in the offseason as a means to free up cap space.
