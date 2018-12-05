49ers' Pierre Garcon: Another limited practice
Garcon (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Before he was ruled out for a third consecutive game last week, Garcon maintained limited listings on practice reports, so progressing to a full showing would be the most definitive development that a return is possible this weekend. He'll have two more opportunities to do just that before the 49ers will be mandated to post his odds to play Sunday against the Broncos. If he's able to, Garcon will have to contend with fellow wideout Marquise Goodwin, who missed the last two contests due to a personal issue.
