49ers' Pierre Garcon: Bottled up Sunday

Garcon caught four of eight targets for 36 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Garcon was shadowed by shutdown corner, Patrick Peterson, for the majority of the contest, so Brian Hoyer looked to Aldrick Robinson (12 targets) and Trent Taylor (10 targets) more often than his No. 1 wideout (eight targets). The 31-year-old has alternated solid and poor PPR outputs through four games, and he should continue that trend with a soft matchup against the Colts' secondary next week.