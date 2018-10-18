Garcon (shoulder/knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With an appearance in practice earlier than last week, Garcon seems to be getting healthier, which can only help his production considering he's been targeted 26 times in C.J. Beathard's three starts. As evidence, Garcon has mustered 10.5 YPC and 5.2 YPT during that stretch. Assuming he takes the field Sunday, per usual, he'll be facing a Rams defense that has conceded 213 receiving yards per game and 10 touchdowns to wideouts over the last four contests.

