Garcon (shoulder/knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.

Though Garcon seems to be in less-than-full health entering the Week 9 contest, he'll likely be a fixture in both three- and two-wideout sets throughout the night with slot man Trent Taylor (coach's decision) inactive. Unfortunately for Garcon, steady snaps haven't yielded much production in his prior seven appearances this season, with the veteran maxing out at five catches and 57 receiving yards. His ceiling will likely be lower than that Thursday with unproven quarterback Nick Mullens directing the offense in his first meaningful NFL action.

