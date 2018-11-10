Garcon (knee) did not practice Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Garcon's official status will likely be released later Saturday, but consider the veteran receiver questionable at best for Monday's game after failing to practice at all this week. Should Garcon miss any time, Kendrick Bourne, Richie James, Dante Pettis and Trent Taylor would compete for the extra snaps.

