Garcon (neck) has been healthy all spring, giving him plenty of time to build chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official website reports.

Garcon suffered a non-displaced neck fracture Week 8 last season and missed the rest of the campaign. Marquise Goodwin (back) took advantage of the opportunity to emerge as San Francisco's No. 1 receiver, earning a three-year, $19.25 million extension in March. The 31-year-old Garcon is still locked in as the other starter, and it won't come as any surprise if he ends up leading the team in targets. He drew 67 in eight games last season, with Goodwin seeing 46 over the same stretch.