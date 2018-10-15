49ers' Pierre Garcon: Expected to play Monday
Garcon (shoulder) is expected to play Monday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Nothing had been reported about Garcon's Week 6 status since Niners released their final injury report of the week Saturday, but this report provides reason to believe he will take the field Monday night. The Packers' defense has been a bit hit-or-miss against opposing wide receivers this season, but the unit does rank fifth in the league in passing yards against heading into Monday's game.
