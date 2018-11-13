Coach Kyle Shanahan expects every player on the 53-man roster, including Garcon (knee), to practice after the 49ers' Week 11 bye, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers' next game is Nov. 25 in Tampa Bay, so Shanahan won't be cobbling together another injury report until Wednesday, Nov. 21. At that point, Garcon's activity level will forecast his odds to play for just the second time since Oct. 21. If he returns Week 12, his presence likely would push Dante Pettis down the pecking order, with Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne the other San Francisco wideouts to receive significant workloads.