49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expects Garcon (neck) to come back healthy, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There hasn't been any substantiative information on Garcon since early January, when it was reported that he should be healthy long before the start of the 49ers' offseason program April 16. It seems the expectation remains the same, with Garcon likely already fully recovered from the non-displaced neck fracture he suffered Week 8. He'll likely regain his role as the 49ers' top target on short and intermediate throws, while Marquise Goodwin figures to serve as the field-stretcher for Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners haven't signed any wideouts through the first three weeks of free agency, though their rumored interest in Allen Robinson suggests they'd ideally like to add more talent. A towering rookie would make a lot of sense, considering Garcon, Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Aldrick Robinson and Kendrick Bourne are all 6-foot-1 or shorter. Shanahan did say he won't overemphasize the importance of height, noting that good receivers "come in all shapes and sizes."