49ers' Pierre Garcon: Expects to play in Week 9

Garcon (neck) said he expects to play in Week 9 against the Cardinals, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Garcon was deemed questionable to return after exiting late in the second quarter of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles. He never made it back into the game, finishing with season-low marks for catches (two), receiving yards (17) and targets (four). While his postgame comments suggest the injury isn't too serious, Garcon didn't actually offer any specifics. Aldrick Robinson likely would pick up most of the vacated snaps if the 31-year-old wideout were to miss any time. Should he avoid a Week 9 absence, Garcon likely would draw shadow coverage from Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.