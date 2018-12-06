Garcon (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Perhaps Garcon was taking a test run of his knee with his limited showing at Wednesday's practice, but his downgrade to no participation Thursday isn't a good sign that a return is possible Sunday against the Broncos. If he's ruled out on Friday's injury report, it would mark his fifth absence in six games. In such a scenario, Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis would serve as the top wide receivers for Nick Mullens versus Denver's 23rd-ranked pass defense (260.8 yards per game).

