Garcon (shoulder/knee) caught four passes (six targets) for 37 yards in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.

Garcon was able to suit up after nursing a couple of minor injuries during the week. The veteran recorded the same number of receptions as fellow starter Marquise Goodwin, but it was the latter who turned in the stronger fantasy day (four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns). Garcon is averaging 3.3 receptions and 37.5 yards per game with no touchdowns through six weeks, limiting his fantasy value despite his status as a starting wideout.

