Garcon (shoulder/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Garcon's practice time was limited this week, but he experienced no major setbacks with the either his shoulder or knee coming out of the Week 6 loss to the Packers. The wideout was listed as questionable ahead of that contest, too, so it's possible Garcon may remain a regular on the injury reports without being in any serious jeopardy of missing game action. Garcon has hauled in 20 of 40 targets for 225 yards through six games but has yet to find the end zone.

