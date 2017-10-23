49ers' Pierre Garcon: Hauls in five catches
Garcon gained 39 yards on five receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas.
The 49ers fell behind 14-0 just four minutes into this one, but they still only managed 235 yards through the air despite having 38 pass attempts. A switch at quarterback hasn't resulted in improved passing numbers yet, leaving Garcon with another pedestrian outing as well as another week without a touchdown. The veteran is averaging 9.0 targets and 5.4 receptions through seven games, so he should stay relevant in PPR formats. That said, Garcon's middle-of-the-road yardage outputs and lack of redzone looks makes him a fringe option in standard leagues next week against Philadelphia.
