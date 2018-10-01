Garcon had four catches (seven targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's loss to San Diego.

Garcon rebounded from a disappointing one-catch performance last week, pacing all San Francisco wideouts in receptions, targets and yards. Still, his final stat line left much to be desired from a fantasy standpoint. Garcon should be considered a low-end option in PPR formats against the Cardinals next week.

