49ers' Pierre Garcon: Headed to injured reserve

According to general manager John Lynch, Garcon (neck) is being placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garcon's neck injury was not originally believed to be serious and he expected to suit up Week 9 against the Cardinals. Apparently the situation is not nearly that simple. Garcon's 67 targets on the year are 21 more than any other 49ers pass catcher and his absence leaves a major hole in the team's offense. Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor and Aldrick Robinson can all expect to be more involved through the air going forward, but it wouldn't be surprising to see San Francisco sign a free agent wide receiver, especially since the trade deadline has now passed. Garcon will end the season with 40 receptions for 500 yards and no scores to his name.