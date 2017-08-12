49ers' Pierre Garcon: Held catchless in preseason opener
Garcon failed to secure his only target in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.
Garcon is fully expected to open the season as one of the starting wideouts, so it wasn't surprising to see him play limited snaps in the opener. The veteran pass catcher is intimately familiar with head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme from their two seasons together in Washington, giving him an inherent advantage going into his first campaign out west. Garcon is likely to see more action in the 49ers' second preseason tilt against the Broncos.
