49ers' Pierre Garcon: Held to 26 yards in tough matchup
Garcon caught three passes (five targets) for 26 yards in Sunday's 12-9 loss to Seattle.
Garcon -- along with the entire San Francisco air attack -- was quiet in a tough matchup against the Seahawks' vaunted secondary. The 49ers have yet to score an offensive touchdown through the first two weeks of the season, a trend that will limit the veteran wideout's fantasy potential if it continues. That said, Garcon leads the team with 15 targets and nine receptions, making him a PPR option in the right matchups.
