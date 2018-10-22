49ers' Pierre Garcon: Held to one catch
Garcon (shoulder/knee) hauled in his lone target for five yards in a 39-10 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
It was an ugly day for all San Francisco wideouts, none of which recorded more than two catches against a tough Rams defense. Garcon could be more involved next week against the Cardinals if Marquise Goodwin draws shutdown corner Patrick Peterson in coverage. The veteran saw 13 targets (five receptions for 47 yards) the last time these two teams met back in Week 5. Still, Garcon's upside remains limited.
