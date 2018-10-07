49ers' Pierre Garcon: Hurts shoulder Sunday
Garcon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
On a low throw from C.J. Beathard late in the first quarter, Garcon went for it and afterward went to the bench in apparent pain. The medical staff examined his shoulder before escorting him to the locker room. If he eventually joins Marquise Goodwin (hamstring/quadriceps - inactive) and Dante Pettis (knee - inactive) as unavailable Sunday, the 49ers will be left with Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne, Richie James and Victor Bolden at wide receiver.
