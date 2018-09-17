Garcon caught all four of his targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions.

Garcon tied for the team lead in targets on the day while leading the way in receiving yardage, though his numbers were suppressed a bit as the ground game carried much of the load. He broke off a 20-yard gain at one point but otherwise struggled to make big plays downfield. Garcon was expected to see his usage increase a bit with Marquise Goodwin (thigh) sidelined, but that didn't translate into especially useful fantasy production. Garcon has totaled just 78 yards on six catches through two games and will look to get going in the right direction next week against the Chiefs.