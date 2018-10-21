49ers' Pierre Garcon: Likely to play Sunday
Garcon (shoulder/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 49ers have a quicker turnaround between games after playing Monday against the Packers in Week 6, but Garcon seemingly proved healthy enough in practices Thursday and Friday for the team to feel comfortable with his health heading into the weekend. C.J. Beathard hasn't hesitated to air it out since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) as the 49ers' starting quarterback in Week 4, but the new signal-caller has yet to get on the same page with Garcon. Over the last three contests, the veteran wideout has been targeted 26 times, but has caught just 13 of those attempts for 136 yards and no scores.
