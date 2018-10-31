49ers' Pierre Garcon: Limited participant Tuesday
Garcon (shoulder/knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' estimated injury report Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Garcon graduated from a non-participant Monday, but the team went through another walkthrough so he wasn't fully tested. The 32-year-old was the subject of trade rumors recently, but the 49ers allowed Tuesday's deadline to pass without making a move. Garcon was inactive for Sunday's loss at Arizona but is trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against Oakland.
