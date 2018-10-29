49ers' Pierre Garcon: Listed as non-participant Monday
Garcon (shoulder/knee) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A topic of trade proposals in advance of Tuesday's deadline, Garcon continues to deal with injuries to his shoulder and knee, which sidelined him Sunday at Arizona and threaten his status for Thursday's game versus the Raiders. If he's held out again, the 49ers will trot out Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne as the top options at wide receiver.
