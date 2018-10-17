49ers' Pierre Garcon: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Garcon (shoulder/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The 49ers placed a cap on Garcon's practice reps last week, holding him out Thursday and Friday before allowing a limited showing Saturday. Kept on the 46-man gameday roster Monday at Green Bay, he earned the second-most snaps on offense (45 of 57) among 49ers wide receivers behind only Marquise Goodwin (54). Garcon's production hasn't been inspiring -- he's surpassed 50 yards twice in six games -- but his workload raises the chances of the occasional outburst.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.