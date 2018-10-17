Garcon (shoulder/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers placed a cap on Garcon's practice reps last week, holding him out Thursday and Friday before allowing a limited showing Saturday. Kept on the 46-man gameday roster Monday at Green Bay, he earned the second-most snaps on offense (45 of 57) among 49ers wide receivers behind only Marquise Goodwin (54). Garcon's production hasn't been inspiring -- he's surpassed 50 yards twice in six games -- but his workload raises the chances of the occasional outburst.

