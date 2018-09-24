Garcon gained 11 yards on his lone reception (four targets) in Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City.

Garcon received just as many targets as fellow starter Marquise Goodwin, but did significantly less with his opportunities. The veteran wideout is averaging just 4.7 targets through three games after averaging 8.4 per game last season. George Kittle's emergence as legitimate receiving threat coupled with Goodwin's improvement has limited Garcon's ceiling, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) is forced to miss extended time.

More News
Our Latest Stories