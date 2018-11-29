49ers' Pierre Garcon: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Garcon (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The activity marks Garcon's first in an official practice since Oct. 31. Since that session, he posted a 3-56-1 line on five targets Week 9, which he followed up with back-to-back absences Weeks 10 and 12. He seems to be trending in the right direction, but optimally he'll build up to a full listing to clear up any question about his potential to play. If Garcon requires more time to recover and Marquise Goodwin (personal) remains away from the team, the 49ers will turn to Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James at wide receiver for a second game in a row.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...