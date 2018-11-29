Garcon (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The activity marks Garcon's first in an official practice since Oct. 31. Since that session, he posted a 3-56-1 line on five targets Week 9, which he followed up with back-to-back absences Weeks 10 and 12. He seems to be trending in the right direction, but optimally he'll build up to a full listing to clear up any question about his potential to play. If Garcon requires more time to recover and Marquise Goodwin (personal) remains away from the team, the 49ers will turn to Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James at wide receiver for a second game in a row.

