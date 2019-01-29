The 49ers aren't expected to exercise the team option on Garcon's (knee) contract for the 2019 season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garcon has had an injury-laden two years with the 49ers, residing on injured reserve both times for significant stretches. In 2018, a knee injury was to blame, and the 32-year-old managed to haul in just 24 of his 46 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown in eight games. Considering his age and the potential hit to the team's salary cap for the upcoming campaign ($6 million), Garcon is a good bet to join the free-agent market before the new league year kicks off March 13.