Garcon (shoulder) isn't practicing Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Garcon and Trent Taylor (back) yet to practice this week, the 49ers may need regular snaps from Kendrick Bourne in Monday's game against Green Bay. The team might also turn to Victor Bolden or Richie James, but it's hard to envision either making much of an impact unless Garcon and Taylor both sit out. Dante Pettis (knee) has already been ruled out.

