49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not expected to play Week 8
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garcon (knee) appears doubtful for the 49ers' Week 8 game at Arizona, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There were no reports that Garcon suffered a setback during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams, but it seems the wideout did something to aggravate his balky knee. Garcon hasn't scored a touchdown since 2016 and has yet to top five catches or 57 yards in a game this season, but the 32-year-old has earned the most snaps (343), targets (40) and catches (21) among San Francisco receivers. If Garcon -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- is unavailable Sunday, his absence would free up a starting spot for Kendrick Bourne or Dante Pettis (knee).
