Garcon (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Unable to resume practicing after a Week 11 bye, Garcon is in danger of missing another game when the 49ers travel to Tampa Bay this weekend. Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis drew six targets apiece while filling in for Garcon during the 49ers' Week 10 loss to the Giants.

