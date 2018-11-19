Garcon (knee) is not present at Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garcon is expected to practice at some point this week after missing two of San Francisco's last three games with an unspecified knee injury. However, his return evidently will need to wait at least another day as neither Garcon or Marquise Goodwin (undisclosed) were spotted in the portion of practice available to the media. In their absences, Kendrick Bourne and Dante Pettis figure to get extended reps with the first-team offense.

