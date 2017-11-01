49ers' Pierre Garcon: Not practicing

Garcon (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Garcon injured his neck late in the second quarter of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles and never made it back into the game. He said afterward that he expects to be okay for Week 9 against the Cardinals, but his absence from Wednesday's practice casts doubt upon that statement. The winless 49ers have little incentive to rush Garcon back into action, as his five-year contract suggests he's a part of the team's long-term plan despite his advanced age (31) by NFL standards. The Niners may have found another piece to that puzzle Tuesday when they acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick. While head coach Kyle Shanahan preached patience after the acquisition, Garoppolo nonetheless figures to make starts before the end of the year, and he'll likely be an upgrade on C.J. Beathard.